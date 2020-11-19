Ebonyi Gov Umahi Officially Defects To APC

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stakeholders and governors of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday visited Ebonyi State as the state Governor David Umahi officially joined the party.

Dignitaries at the event include former Senate President Ken Nnamani; Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee who is also the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni; Jigawa State Governor, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar; Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Bagudu and Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, among others.

Governor Umahi in his speech at the official defection announced that “henceforth, Ebonyi is 100% APC. We are all moving to APC.”

He, however, called for unity between both APC and PDP, noting that, “Together, we are stronger.”

The Deputy governor Eric Igwe at the event announced that he will be joining his principal in the APC.

“Where you go I will go, where you stand, I will stand,” Igwe said.

Other dignitaries present at the official defection include the Minister of Justice/Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs, Mohammed Sarki Abba, and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq.

Umahi had earlier on Tuesday, November 27 dumped PDP for APC after weeks of speculation that he had taken the decision to dump the opposition party for the ruling party.

He also faulted the claims that he left the PDP to achieve his ambition of becoming the president in 2023.

While giving reasons for his defection, he said is the South East region has suffered what he describes as injustice in the PDP.

The governor disclosed that the decision to leave the PDP for the APC was to protest against what he described as the injustice of the opposition party to the South East.