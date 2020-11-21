Advertisement

Injured Pique Leaves Pitch In Tears Against Atletico

Updated November 21, 2020
Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique (L) reacts as he walks off the pitch after getting injured during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

Barcelona’s Gerard Pique broke down in tears as he hobbled off with what appeared to be a knee injury during their game against Atletico Madrid on Saturday. 

Pique hurt his knee during a collision with Atletico’s Angel Correa as Barca trailed 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano.

 

Atletico Madrid’s Argentinian forward Angel Correa (L) challenges Barcelona’s French defender Clement Lenglet and Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique (back R) during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

The Spaniard was crying as he left the pitch and was then seen bent over in the tunnel. Barca are already short in central defence, with Frenkie de Jong a potential stand-in for coach Ronald Koeman.

Pique will be expected to miss Barcelona’s next game away at Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday in the Champions League.

 

Players gather as Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique (bottom) receives medical attention during the Spanish League football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

 

-AFP



