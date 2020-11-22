Kaduna Insecurity: Nine Kidnapped ABU Students Released

The nine students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria in Kaduna State who were kidnapped last week Sunday by gunmen have been released from captivity.

This was confirmed to Channels Television by the Director of Public Affairs of Ahmadu Bello University, Auwalu Umar on Sunday.

The students were abducted at the Akilubu-Gidan Busa axis of the Abuja-Kaduna highway when the bandits suspected to be kidnappers blocked the two lanes of the road and opened fire on their vehicle.

The students from the Department of French were travelling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village in Badagry when they were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway.

They were however released on Saturday night by their abductors.

Director of Public Affairs of ABU, Umar told Channels Television that the students have been reunited with their families after their release.

He, however, did not say if any ransom was paid either by the school or the parents of the students before they were released.