Ex-ABU VC, Bursar Arraigned For ‘N1bn Fraud’

Prof Ibrahim Garba, and Ibrahim Usman, former Vice Chancellor and Bursar respectively of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria were arraigned before Justice R.M Aikawa of the Federal High Court sitting Kaduna, Kaduna State on Wednesday.

They were arraigned on nine charges bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N1 billion by the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the commission said in a statement.

They were alleged to have diverted the monies from different accounts of the institution meant for the renovation of the popular Kongo Conference Hotel, Zaria.

READ ALSO: EFCC Arraigns Ibadan Club Owner For ‘Defrauding Americans’

One of the counts read, “That you, Prof. Ibrahim Garba and Ibrahim Shehu Usman, sometimes in December, 2013, whilst the Vice Chancellor and Bursar of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria respectively, in Kaduna within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to use the aggregate sum of N998, 000,000.00(Nine Hundred and Ninety Eight Million Naira), which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of your unlawful activity to wit: Criminal Breach of Trust and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 (as amended) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.”

They pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to them.

Based on their pleas, the prosecuting counsel, Jamil Musa urged the court to remand the defendants at the Kaduna Correctional Centre and fix a date for the commencement of trial.

The defence counsel, M.S Aatu (SAN) for the 1st defendant and Bello.I.Jahun for the 2nd defendant, however, urged the court to admit their clients to bail.

Justice Aikawa granted bail to the defendants in the sum of five million naira each with one surety each in like sum who must not be below Grade Level 15 in the civil service.

The defendants must also deposit their international passports with the registry of the court. They are to further report to EFCC on the first Monday of every month until the court directs otherwise.

The case was adjourned till June 20-21, 2023 for hearing.