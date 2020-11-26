Advertisement

LIVE: UNDP Assesses Nigeria’s SDG Journey

Channels Television  
Updated November 26, 2020

 

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is holding an SDGs impact assessment dialogue on harnessing public-private sector partnerships to accelerate the Social Development Goals (SDGs) in Nigeria.

According to the UNDP, the SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, were adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030.

But how has Nigeria fared so far in reaching the 17 SDG goals?

 

 



