Power Outage As National Grid Collapses

Channels Television  
Updated November 29, 2020
A file photo of a powerline.

 

The national grid has collapsed again, leading to power outage in parts of the country.

This was announced on Sunday afternoon by two of the power distribution companies in the country, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, and Kaduna Electric.

Eko Electricity in its message via its official Twitter handle said, “Dear customer, the outage you’re experiencing is due to a system collapse on the National Grid. We are working with our TCN partners to restore supply as soon as possible. Please bear with us.”

Kaduna Electric in its message titled ‘National Grid Collapse’ and shared via its official Twitter handle said, “We regret to inform you that the loss of power supply in our franchise – Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states – is as a result of the collapse of the national grid. The collapse occurred at about 11:26 am this morning.

The grid, which is being managed by government-owned Transmission Company of Nigeria, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years.



