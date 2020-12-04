Advertisement

Imo North Election: Appeal Court Disqualifies Ararume, Orders Replacement With Ibezim

Eyitope Kuteyi  
Updated December 4, 2020
Photo combination of Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and Frank Ibezim

 

An Appeal Court sitting in Owerri has disqualified Senator Ifeanyi Ararume of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from participating in the December 5 Imo North senatorial election.

The court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately replace Ararume’s name with Mr Frank Ibezim as the authentic candidate of APC in the election.

Delivering the Judgment on Friday, the five-man panel headed by Justice Uchechukwu Onyemenam noted that the November 6 judgment of Federal High Court in Owerri which earlier declared Ararume as the authentic Candidate has no jurisdiction under law to entertain the matter.

It ruled that Ararume should be disqualified, directing the electoral umpire to replace Ararume’s name with Frank Ibezim.

With this development, Ibezim will be contesting with 13 others on Saturday to represent Imo north in the National Assembly.



