Finance Bill Critical To Success Of 2021 Budget – Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed the commitment of the House to speedily pass the 2020 Finance Bill at a public hearing organized by the House Committee on Finance.

He stated on Friday that “​The Finance Bill which we have gathered here to consider and to contribute to, will determine amongst other things, our ability as a nation to fund the 2021 budget, meet the obligations of government and implement policies to build infrastructure, address the problem of insecurity, grow the economy, and provide jobs that pay a living wage and lift families out of poverty.”

In a communique, the Speaker was of the opinion that the Finance Bill is an important piece of legislation, deserving of thorough consideration, and reasoned debate by the parliament of the people, acting in the best interests of the people.

President Muhammadu Buhari had transmitted the bill to the National Assembly on December 1 through the Minister of Finance, Budget, and Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.

In her presentation, Mrs Ahmed said the major reason behind the bill was to address issues that were lacking in the 2019 Finance Bill as well as deepen the innovations it had started.

However, she said the 2020 proposal dealt largely with taxation and tax administration.

Earlier, the Chairman, House Committee on Finance, Rep. James Faleke, said the proposed amendments to 18 tax-related/dividend laws were in line with the Legislative Agenda of the 9th House.