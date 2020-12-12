Buhari Condemns Katsina School Attack

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the bandits’ attack on a secondary school in Katsina.

About 54 students are said to have been abducted after gunmen attacked the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State late Friday.

The attack was carried out as Buhari commenced a one-week private visit to his hometown in Daura, Katsina State.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly bandits’ attack on innocent children at the Science School, Kankara,” the President said, as quoted in a statement released by spokesman Garba Shehu.

“Our prayers are with the families of the students, the school authorities and the injured.”

According to Shehu’s statement, the military has located the bandits’ location and are in the process of retrieving the abducted students.

“In the latest briefing received by the President from Governor Aminu Bello Masari, with whom he has been in touch, and the Army Chief of Staff, General Tukur Buratai, the military, supported by air power has located the bandits’ enclave at Zango/Paula forest in Kankara and there have been exchange of fire in an ongoing operation,” the statement said.

“Police said so far, there has not been reported any student casualty.

“The President has directed the reinforcement of security of all schools in line with the safe schools policy of the administration.”

Meanwhile, the Katsina state government has shut down all boarding schools in the state.