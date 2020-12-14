Kankara Abduction: Northern Groups Threaten To Hit Streets In Protest

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has threatened to hit the streets in protest if the government fails to rescue the missing students following the terrorist attack on students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina State.

The Northwest Coordinator of the Coalition, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi in a press briefing held in the state capital threatened that thousands of protesters will be mobilised if the school pupils are not rescued as soon as possible.

“Failure of the government to rescue the missing students within the shortest period of time, CNG will not hesitate to mobilise hundreds of thousands on the streets of Katsina State on a series of protest until the students are fully rescued.

“This will happen even if it’s going to cost us our lives,” Charanchi said.

The group also slammed President Muhammadu Buhari for not visiting the affected school, despite being in the state for a private visit.

They added that the insurgent attack on the school exposes not only the weakness of the government but also “lack of its concern to the educational sector.”

They described the action of the government as “inhuman, insensitive, ungodly and barbaric.”

They, therefore, call for immediate action including the closure of all boarding secondary schools and the immediate deployment of security personnel to all secondary schools within the state.