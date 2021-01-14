Students At Lagos Medical School Asked To Go Home After COVID-19 Outbreak

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has asked its medical students to leave the premises after several doctors and students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source who craved anonymity, at least 15 doctors and an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive so far.

READ ALSO: We Must Start Talking About Local Vaccine Production – Osinbajo

The source also said that doctors working in the institution’s holding bay and treatment centre for COVID-19 have not been paid for five months.

Lagos state is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 37,000 cases recorded as of Thursday evening.

More than 240 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the disease in the state.