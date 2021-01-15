COVID-19: UK To Close All Travel Corridors From Monday

According to the BBC, travel corridors were introduced in the summer to allow people travelling from some countries with low numbers of COVID-19 cases to come to the UK without having to quarantine on arrival.

The closure now means anyone flying into the country from overseas will have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before setting off.

The UK has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the pandemic, with over 84,000 people already dead.