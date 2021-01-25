Just In: Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo Recovers From COVID-19

Ace Nigerian broadcaster Bisi Olatilo has recovered from COVID-19 after two weeks of treatment at the Mainland Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Olatilo, the Chairman of Biscon Communications, is thankful to the Managing Director of the hospital, Dr Abimbola Bowale, who he says led a strong team of medical practitioners to treat him for the pandemic.

He is also thankful to the Chairman of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital who also helped to ensure he got appropriate treatment.

The broadcaster is also grateful to the Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, Founder of Zenon Petroleum and Gas Company Limited Mr Femi Otedola, and Chief Segun Osoba among others.

READ ALSO: Moderna Says COVID Vaccine Effective Against UK, S.Africa Variants

He is especially thankful to his wife, Folashade Olatilo who kept vigil, praying night and day for his recovery.

Many Nigerians had expressed concerns and wished Olatilo a full recovery from the pandemic. He is also thankful to them “for their collective prayers” which he believes aided his recovery.

Earlier in January, Olatilo has debunked rumours making the rounds that he had died.

In a video which was recorded in a hospital, the 67-year-old, however, confirmed that he had contracted the virus. The broadcaster had equally thanked his doctors for working to ensure he was hale and hearty.

“Nothing is wrong with me. It is the fake news merchants… tell anyone you know that I am strong, nothing is wrong with me. I just want to rest,” he had said in the viral video debunking rumours about his demise.

A Resurging Pandemic

Nigeria has continued to see a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases as the second wave of the pandemic hits the country. On Sunday, the West African nation confirmed 964 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

964 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-360

FCT-88

Ogun-73

Imo-72

Kaduna-67

Plateau-57

Abia-41

Osun-41

Rivers-32

Kano-26

Niger-24

Benue-23

Edo-20

Cross River-20

Akwa Ibom-8

Nasarawa-6

Zamfara-6

Ekiti-6

Jigawa-4 121,566 confirmed

97,228 discharged

1,504 deaths pic.twitter.com/LsnWthovB5 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) January 24, 2021

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), there were also two more deaths reported in the country for the day. To date, 121,566 cases have been confirmed, 97,228 cases discharged and 1,504 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.