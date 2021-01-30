Advertisement

Bayern Punish Tolisso For Getting Tattoo During Pandemic

Channels Television  
Updated January 30, 2021
(FILES)French world champion Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso, who suffers from a muscle problem, will be spared on January 24, 2021 and will not play against Schalke, Bayern’s coach Hansi Flick announced on January 22. (Photo by ANDREAS GEBERT / POOL / AFP)

 

 

Bayern Munich dropped World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso on Saturday and hit the France midfielder with an undisclosed “heavy” fine for breaking their hygiene rules during the coronavirus pandemic by getting a tattoo. 

“Corentin Tolisso has violated our guidelines… which is very annoying and cannot be tolerated,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge fumed in a statement on Saturday.

“We are very grateful that the Bundesliga games can currently take place despite the prevailing coronavirus situation.”

The 26-year-old central midfielder, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, was dropped for Saturday’s home league game against Hoffenheim.

Having “gotten a tattoo this week”, Tolisso broke the club’s strict hygiene rules, designed to limit the players contact outside the squad during the pandemic.

A video was posted on Friday which showed Tolisso getting a tattoo on his right forearm while not wearing a protective mouth-and-nose mask.

Tattoo parlours in Germany are currently closed due to the current lockdown.

According to the European champions, the Frenchman has been handed a “heavy fine”.

Sports director Hasan Salihamidzic told Sky that Tolisso “knows he made a mistake. He will receive a fine that we will donate to charity. It’s a fine he will feel.”

In Tolisso’s absence, Marc Roca partnered Joshua Kimmich in the central midfield against Hoffenheim.

Bayern already have midfielders Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez in quarantine after contracting COVID-19.



More on Sports

NPFL 21: Relief For Coach Boboye As Akwa United Beat Kano Pillars In Uyo

Man City Move Four Points Clear, Newcastle Lift Pressure On Bruce

Callum Wilson’s Double Stuns Ancelotti’s Everton

Jese Lingard Signs For West Ham On Loan Deal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV