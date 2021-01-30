Twenty Dead In Kwara Ghastly Auto-Crash

Twenty people have reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly auto accident at Olokonla, along Bode-Saadu-Jebba expressway in the Moro local government area of Kwara state.

Seventeen of the bodies were burnt beyond recognition.

One person, however, survived the accident as without any sort of injury.

It was gathered that the cause of the crash was associated to speeding and wrongful overtaking.

It was also gathered that the multiple road traffic crash occurred at about 3:00 am on Saturday involving three vehicles: Blue colour commercial Mark Truck GGE614XM, white colour commercial Mitsubishi Canter Truck BRK534YX and white colour Toyota Hummer bus with registration number KEY479YE.

Eye witness account said that loss of control by the driver of the Toyota bus, while he was trying to overtake a lorry loaded with pepper and a truck that was ahead of him, led to head-on collision with another truck that was coming at the opposite lane of the road, resulting into a fire.

The Kwara State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade in a telephone conversation with Channels Television confirmed the accident.

According to the FRSC, “a total of 31 male adults were involved in the crash, 20 male adults died, while 11 were rescued with various degree of injuries ranging from bruises, burns, and fractures who were taken to Aduagba Clinic & maternity Olokonla, Kwara state, while the deceased were also deposited at the clinic facility.”