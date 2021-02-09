Overwhelmed! Inside Gwagwalada’s COVID-19 Isolation Centre

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Nigeria continues to battle with the COVID-19 pandemic, patients and staff at the Gwagwalada Isolation and Treatment Centre in the Federal Capital Territory have called on the federal government to urgently address its staffing challenges.

The centre, which only admits mid-to-severe cases of COVID-19, is desperately overstretched with only two nurses and a doctor attending to thirty-five patients on a daily basis.

Our photojournalist, Sodiq Adelakun, was there when Channels Television paid a visit to the centre recently: