‘We’ll Continue To Work For National Stability’; President Buhari Assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says the stability of the country is of paramount interest to him and that the Federal Government will continue to work towards it despite the actions of a few people.

The President made the comments while receiving a delegation of the Borno/Yobe Elders Forum who visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability,” the President was quoted to have said in a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina.

“I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.”

The President attributed the upheavals in some parts of the country to a few people with resources and influence, assuring that they will be identified and dealt with in due course.

“I am confident that we will eventually convince the small number of people with resources and influence that are a nuisance to this great country. God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.”

President Buhari also noted the request for the upgrade and development of infrastructure in the states and assured that while he would do his best in acceding to the requests, he would, however, prioritise developments in education.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed.”

He expressed appreciation to the leaders for coming to terms with the positive improvement that has occurred in the states since the inception of the administration.

In his remarks, Professor Babagana Zulum, Governor of Borno State, said the leaders were in Abuja to thank the President for the tremendous improvement in their states and to intimate him with some of the prevailing socio-economic conditions.

Also speaking at the event, Architect Bunu Sheriff and Gambo Gubio expressed appreciation to the President as well as the armed forces for what he described as their commitment and sacrifices in bringing a new lease of life to the Northeast.

They requested for completion of long-standing infrastructure and on-going projects in the states, especially roads.

They also called on the President to continue oil exploration in the Chad Basin initiated when he was the Minister of Petroleum in the 70s and the recharging of the Lake Chad which the President is passionate about.

Also on the delegation were Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, former Governor Kashmir Shettima of Borno State, as well as senators, traditional rulers and elders in the two states.