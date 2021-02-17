Zamfara Govt Flags Off Construction Of 10,000 Housing Units For IDPs

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has flagged off the construction of 10,000 housing units for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The project according to him will be financed by Omni-Frontier International Investment LTD (OMFii), a Private Placement Lending Facilitator that specializes in raising capital for private companies, governments and banking institutions in emerging markets to facilitate Trade, Revolving Lines of Credits and Project Financing on a short-term basis.

Speaking at the official inauguration of the project in Maradun town, Maradun LGA on Tuesday, Governor Matawalle who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government Bala Maru, appreciated the effort of OMFii for providing fund for the project.

Read Also: Gunmen Attack School, Abduct Students, Others In Niger

He said the project will add value to the state not only in addressing housing challenges but also in the provision of shelter to vulnerable persons.

According to Maru, the effort is in line with the state government’s policy to partner with governments and NGOs for the development of the state.

The Special Adviser to Governor Matawalle on Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Fa’ika Ahmad and the commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism, Sufyan Yuguda described the project as a welcome development.

They say the state is in serious need of this kind gesture, considering the high number of IDPs, attack victims and other vulnerable groups, especially as the number of IDPs in the state was put at about 180,000.