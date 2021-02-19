COVID-19: Edo Records 53 More Cases, 23 Recoveries

Edo State has recorded 53 new cases, 23 recoveries and one more death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the government intensifying efforts to ensure compliance with the state’s disease prevention protocols to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Friday during a virtual meeting of the State COVID-19 Taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 53 new cases, 23 recoveries and one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the second wave to 42,” he said.

“The 53 new cases were confirmed positive from the 208 samples collected within a 24-hour period. We also recorded one more health worker infection, with 864 active cases that are being managed at various treatment and isolation centers in the state.”

READ ALSO: BioNTech/Pfizer Say Vaccine Can Stand Warmer Temperatures

According to him, “With the new figures, Edo has now recorded a total of 1717 confirmed cases, 389 health workers infections, 42 deaths and 803 recoveries since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus.”

The Incident Manager, who reassured the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people, charged residents to “complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with guidelines against the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.”

He further urged citizens with COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.