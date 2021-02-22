I’m Deeply Pained, Magashi Mourns Victims Of Military Plane Crash

The Minister of Defence Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) says he is deeply pained by the crash of the Nigerian Air Force King 350 plane in Abuja in which seven members of the crew on board died in the tragic incident.

General Magashi who had been to the scene of the crash with the Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, and others described the deaths of the crew as an unfortunate depletion of the national human capital asset.

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Minister of Defence on Media and Publicity, Mohammad Abdulkadri, said their deaths in the line of duty will never be forgotten in the annals of the Nigerian Military’s gallantry efforts to end national insecurity.

While commiserating with the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, the nation and the Nigerian Air Force in particular as well as the families of those who paid the supreme price serving the nation, he prayed for the repose of their souls and the fortitude to bear the national calamity.