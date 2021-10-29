Advertisement
Why We Are Yet To Proscribe Bandits As Terrorists – FG
The Minister of Defense, Bashir Magashi, has explained that despite calls to proscribe bandits as terrorists, the Federal Government is yet to do so because it is still reviewing and following all the required procedures.
Mr Magashi said this while responding to questions from journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital on Friday when he led service chiefs to receive an operational brief from the headquarters of the theatre command Operation Hadin Kai.
He assured the Theatre Commander and other principal officers that the Commander in Chief of the armed forces has provided all that is required to execute the war against insurgency in the northeast and other troubled areas like the northwest and the southeast.
The federal lawmakers also asked President Buhari to declare all the known leaders of the bandits wanted and track them wherever they are for arrest and prosecution.