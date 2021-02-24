Akeredolu Sworn-In For Second Term

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has been sworn in for a second term in office.

Akeredolu took the oath of office on Wednesday during the inauguration ceremony held at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital.

The deputy governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa was also sworn-in at the event.

The swearing-in ceremony was performed by the state Chief Judge, Justice Olanrewaju Akeredolu.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi were in attendance at the inauguration ceremony.

Other dignitaries at the event include Former Senate President, Senator Ken Nnamani; APC Chieftain Bisi Akande; Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore; Senate Majority Leader, Senator Ajayi Boroffice among others.

Akeredolu was on Saturday, October 10 re-elected as Governor of Ondo State on the back of a campaign in which he promised to provide composed and focused leadership marked by economic growth and improved security for people in the state.

The incumbent governor, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, swept to victory by winning 15 of the 18 local governments.

Governor Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 292,830 votes, while Mr Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party came second and third in the election with 195,791 and 69,127 votes, respectively.