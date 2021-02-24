Senate Defends Confirmation Of New EFCC Boss, Says He Was Never Arrested For Corruption

The Senate has defended its decision to confirm the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Bawa’s confirmation on Wednesday comes shortly after he appeared before the upper chamber for his screening.

The confirmation comes amidst allegations and controversial report that the new EFCC czar had previously been arrested for engaging in corrupt activities

But speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, hours after Bawa’s confirmation, the Chairman Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes, Suleiman Kwari said the new EFCC boss was never arrested for corruption charges.

“There were wild allegations that could not be proven. If anything at all, the young man was not queried, he was not arrested and I think he came vehemently and defended that within the floor of the Senate,” he said.

“There wasn’t much to investigate, what was suggested to have been an offence on his part was not in anywhere within the cycles of government.”

When asked if his committee did a background check before confirming the appointment of the new EFCC boss, the lawmaker insisted that the allegations levelled against Bawa were wild allegations.

While noting that Bawa debunked all the allegations, Senator Kwari said his performance before the floor of the Senate was satisfactory, thus necessitating his confirmation.

On the capacity of the Bawa to lead effectively head the anti-graft agency, the senator said he is confident that the new EFCC chairman would deliver.

“All investigators of EFCC have gotten police background. Their first trainers on recruitment happen to be police.

“Everything that has been done in EFCC happens to be teleguided by the police. What Mr. President has done is just to look within,” he added.