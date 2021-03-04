Communal Clash: Kwara Govt Imposes Curfew On Offa, Erinle Towns

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has imposed a curfew on Offa and Erinle towns between 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. until further notice.

This follows renewed hostilities between some groups of persons from the two communities on Thursday.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, says, “The curfew takes immediate effect from 6 p.m. today Thursday, March 4, 2021. Security agencies have been deployed to enforce the curfew.

“While security forces on the ground are to maintain the peace, military reinforcements from Sobi Barracks and the Mobile Police force from Ilorin have been deployed immediately.

“All residents are hereby directed to withdraw from the streets of Offa and Erinle and all contested areas immediately. Residents are to stay indoors until the curfew is reviewed”.

He urged residents of both communities and travellers crisscrossing the areas to comply with this directive to save lives and property and appealed to leaders on both sides to restrain and caution their people against provocative action, but maintain peace.

“The security forces are urged to be very firm in dealing with the situation and in enforcing the curfew,” he added.