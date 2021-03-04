Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable, Yahaya Bello Says After Meeting Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello at the State House.

After the meeting, the Governor conveyed the President’s message that Nigeria’s unity is not negotiable as he promised a more secure and prosperous nation in the days ahead.

The governor also spoke concerning the COVID-19 vaccination exercise. He maintained that coronavirus is not a novel disease, adding that he believes in vaccinations, but warns everyone to be careful when taking any form of the vaccine.

He further reiterated the call by a significant number of persons asking him to run for President.

Governor Bello’s meeting with the President comes less than 24-hours after the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AUFCDN) agreed to lift its ban on the supply of food to the southern part of the country.

The leadership of the unions took the decision following an extensive dialogue and deliberation with Governor Bello, at the state Governor’s Lodge in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The groups were led by the AUFCDN president, Mohammed Tahir, with former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode who was also in attendance at the meeting.

See below photos from President’s Buhari meeting with the Governor…