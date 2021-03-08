Nigeria Is More Divided Under APC – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, has said that Nigeria is more divided under the All Progressives Congress–led Federal Government.

He stated this on Monday during the commissioning of Rumuji-Ibaa-Obele-Isiokpo road in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“In the last five years of the APC government, Nigeria has become more divided. There is more hate in north and south, Christian and Muslims,” he said.

“APC has disintegrated; there is no APC in Nigeria. There is no single job anywhere either in the north. To us, it is the Nigerian President for the Nigerian people.”

While calling on all Nigerians to be united, the ex-governor praised Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental strides in Rivers State.

On his part, Wike said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the confidence and zeal to save Nigeria.

“This is a party that Nigerians have seen, Rivers State has seen that we have the confidence, we have the commitment to save Nigeria.

“Let them tell us what they have done for Rivers State. I hear they want to flag off railway gauge from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri. Is that what we need? That is not our project. You want to build Bonny Deep Sea, for how many years?” he said.

The governor called on the people of the state not to be deceived by politicians anymore, noting that many political elites make promises just to woo the masses into joining their parties.