Court Stops PDP Zonal Congress In Port Harcourt

A High court sitting in Calabar has granted an interim injunction restraining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from going ahead with its South-South zonal Congress slated for Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The restraining order was consequent upon a suit instituted against the party by four aggrieved members – Kingsley Ntuisong, Raphael Stephen Ntui, Ogar Solomon Aloho and Odama Thomas Odama.

The four applicants said they were suing for themselves and also on behalf of some members who emerged as PDP chapter chairmen in Ogoja, Calabar South, Akampa, Yakurr, Odukpani, Akpabuyo, Boki and Obubra local government areas of the state in the party’s Congress held on March 21, 2020.

Joined in the suit is the PDP national organizing secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu ( rtd).

Granting the interim injunction, the court forbade the “1st Defendant ( PDP), her agents, privies or servants or howsoever called from holding its South-South zonal Congress on the 9th of March, 2021 or any other date pending the determination of the Applicants’ Motion on Notice for Interlocutory injunction.”

The court further granted the applicants leave to serve the suit on the respondents by substituted means.

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to March 21 for a motion on notice.