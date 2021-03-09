Katsina Govt Signs MOU With SON To Develop MSMEs

Katsina State Government has revealed its effort towards achieving success in the development of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the state.

Some of these efforts include among others; identification of priority products, capacity building to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises as well as the provision of land to the Standard Organization of Nigeria, SON for the construction of office and laboratory.

The State Governor, Aminu Masari, through his Deputy, Mannir Yakubu made the revelation on Monday after he signed a Memorandum of understanding with the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) led by the Director-General of the organization, Malam Faruq Sulaiman.

According to Yakubu, the signing of the MOU which was held in his office at the Katsina Government House followed a visit by the Katsina state delegation under the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Council to the SON Headquarters in Abuja.

He explained that part of the requests forwarded to the Standard Organization of Nigeria by the state government includes the establishment of Certification Centre and sensitization to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises on how to make their products and services up to standard.

In his response, the Director-General of the Standard Organization of Nigeria, Mallam Faruq Sulaiman, explained that the MOU was out to facilitate training and create awareness programs aimed at building capacity in the area of standards development, application, quality assurance, and conformity assessment as enshrined in Standard Organization’s mandate.

Shortly after the state deputy governor, Mannir Yakubu signed the MOU on behalf of the Katsina State Government, and the SON Director-General, Malam Faruq Sulaiman signed on behalf of his organization an offer for the piece of land was presented to the Standard Organization of Nigeria by the state government.