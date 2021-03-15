DPR Seals Five Filling Stations Selling Above Approved Price In Katsina

Five filling stations have been sealed for selling fuel above the government-approved and regulated price in Katsina State.

The Katsina field office of the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR) on Monday intensified routine surveillance across some selected filling stations in the state.

The DPR Operations Controller in charge of Katsina State, Engineer Muhammad Abdurrahman told reporters that the routine exercise aimed at checkmating the culprits will continue on a daily basis until compliance is ensured.

He warned that sanction is applied for any Petroleum marketer found selling the product above the Government approved price from 162 to 165 Naira.

He further debunked the rumors of the government increasing the price from N165 to N212.68 per litre, asking residents not to panic as the product is going to be available, accessible, and affordable.

In one of the eight filling stations visited based on intelligence, DPR officials observed that the product is always being sold in jerricans only in the night and not in the morning hours.

In a particular station, about 14,800 litres of the Premium Motor Spirit was discovered.

Two other stations were found selling the product in jerricans with one under-delivery respectively.

The reported hike in fuel price caused panic buying some days.