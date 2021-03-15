Advertisement

#GRAMMYs: Nigerians Salute Burna Boy, ‘True African Giant, Twice As Tall’

Channels Television  
Updated March 15, 2021

 

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy emerged winner of a Grammy on Sunday for his Album ‘Twice As Tall’, and that win might be the stamp that affirms his authority as an African Giant of music. 

The afrobeat singer who won his first-ever Grammy for the Best World Music Album, beat other strong contenders, Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen to secure the top spot.

Burnaboy’s fifth studio album which was released in August 2020, earned him the coveted Grammy Statuette and sent tongues on fire all over Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.

For many Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, Burna Boy’s latest achievement seals him as a legend and perhaps one of the greatest of all times.

Below are the reactions that trailed the announcement of Burna’s win at the 63rd Grammy Award Ceremony.

