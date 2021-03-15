Advertisement
#GRAMMYs: Nigerians Salute Burna Boy, ‘True African Giant, Twice As Tall’
Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy emerged winner of a Grammy on Sunday for his Album ‘Twice As Tall’, and that win might be the stamp that affirms his authority as an African Giant of music.
The afrobeat singer who won his first-ever Grammy for the Best World Music Album, beat other strong contenders, Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen to secure the top spot.
Burnaboy’s fifth studio album which was released in August 2020, earned him the coveted Grammy Statuette and sent tongues on fire all over Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.
For many Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, Burna Boy’s latest achievement seals him as a legend and perhaps one of the greatest of all times.
Below are the reactions that trailed the announcement of Burna’s win at the 63rd Grammy Award Ceremony.
READ ALSO: Wizkid Wins Grammy With Beyonce’s Collaboration
Now I understand why Burna Dey call himself African Giant, Odogwu, Twice As Tall…
All the names fit am true true
— Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) March 14, 2021
We’re all Nigerians and africans stop comparing and dragging Burna boy, Wizkid & Davido, these artists are putting the country’s name on the world map, the least you’ll can do is clap and support them. we winning Gaints, 30BG, FC#GRAMMYs #BurnaboyxGrammys #davIdo
— King mario (@mario_flamez) March 14, 2021
#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/jG3NJnqXmr
— JT (@jt_oluwa) March 14, 2021
Nigeria Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Wizkid have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys.
Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, Congratulations@burnaboy @wizkidayo
— Ego (@eggsnikas) March 14, 2021
Grammy Award Winner @burnaboy with his acceptance speech at the 63rd @GRAMMYAwards as the winner for the Best Global Music Album Of The Year. #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYS2021 #SintimMedia pic.twitter.com/CIvQIlnP5o
— 89Buzz (@macshat1_89) March 14, 2021
Congratulations to BURNA BOY for winning best global music album ❤️#GRAMMYs
— Rema and Ravers (@AllforRavers) March 14, 2021
Congratulations Best global music Album winners @burnaboy @wizkidayo .we love you guys https://t.co/YgFBWFlSry
— manlikeadelekee (@manlikeadelekee) March 14, 2021
The Grammy category Burna Boy won in is a BIG one, “Best Global Music Album”
Do am if e easy #GRAMMYS
— D1 DYNASTY (@the_dynastyy) March 14, 2021
Congratulations to Burna Boy on winning the Best Global Music Album award for ‘TWICE AS TALL’ @burnaboy ✨ #GRAMMYs
Odogwuuuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/F4KGXmvYyw
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 14, 2021
This moment will forever live rent free in my head! I’m so happy man!!!! Congratulations Burna Boy (@burnaboy) on winning the Best Global Music Album – ‘TWICE AS TALL’ ✨ #GRAMMYs
African Giant now World Giant pic.twitter.com/az46nFvKnM
— B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) March 14, 2021
Congratulations Burna @burnaboy for winninging the #GRAMMYs Best Global Music Album .. you’re now truly Twice as Tall , African Giant and Odogwu and E Choke
NAIJA TO THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/iyq9kwdlbI
— Alex VI (@ViyVigo) March 14, 2021
Congratulations @burnaboy ✊ https://t.co/HVl676aGf9
— Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) March 14, 2021
Spoke it into existence and backed it up with hard work, well deserved Odogwu. Congratulations
— Buchi ✨ (@IGTrippy) March 14, 2021
Congratulations . More wins. When you are good, you are good. This is the first of many to come if you believe
— Mark Ayuba Ulea (@Maacten) March 14, 2021
Step on them pic.twitter.com/fPKWdgFpKJ
— Omo Kogi (Yagba) (@Oladapomikky) March 14, 2021
Congratulations bro, I was waiting for this day. It has come…more wins, more music. Cruise on!
— akanimo ekong (@akanimoekong) March 14, 2021
Congratulations to an AFRICAN GIANT who is TWICE AS TALL ..@burnaboy pic.twitter.com/4NDkwNY5vX
— Eazy Art (@eazyart__) March 14, 2021
Speaking into existence congratulations @burnaboy. #GRAMMYs Our African Giant #TWICEASTALL #Waytoobig #bankOnit
— senelisiwe chipo (@seneyney) March 15, 2021
Shebi I Tell You … pic.twitter.com/HTanKwsYvN
— OLamide (@OLAMlDE_YBNL) March 14, 2021
I was watching yr performance n i thought of how far u have come, thank God for crowning ur effort with this #GRAMMYs congrats Burna. Here comes the african giant!!!
— Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) March 14, 2021
Correct planing boss just for you congratulations
More Grace pic.twitter.com/Zzweo4DW1A
— Michaelmecury✏ (@mecuryart) March 14, 2021
Talk and do pic.twitter.com/PLaiSo2e8C
— DAMIL (@DamilFice) March 14, 2021
We just won a Grammy
— Jae5 (@JAE5_) March 14, 2021
YASSSSS!!!!! BURNAAAA!!!!
— AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 14, 2021
Legendary @burnaboy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gCRcNmHaK7
— Piriye Isokrari (@PeediPicasso) March 14, 2021
Family #TWICEASTALL #GrammyWinner #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OTbxGca599
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 14, 2021
#GrammyWinner #GRAMMYs ! pic.twitter.com/4EhlxA3yCr
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 14, 2021
@burnaboy We did it.!!!! Simple African Boys On a Mission. A luta Continua. See you soon. #SavageLevel SL
— Savara Mudigi© (@savarafrica) March 14, 2021
Congratulations @burnaboy ! Such a huge huge moment for African music.
— iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) March 14, 2021
Congratulations on the grammy G @burnaboy you for sure a true Inspiration to this generation of Africans. #TWICEASTALL
— Big Klef (@bigklef) March 14, 2021
I can’t describe how I feel rn
❤️❤️
My king
Congratulations
To the African Giant, Twice as Tall
Been waiting for this since 2012
Odogwu!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/I3BsMelNQx
— No 1. Burna Stan in FUTA (@prfera_wg) March 14, 2021
Burna Boy really got himself / his album to the #Grammys twice in two years without any gumbody.
Just Hardwork and Vibes
Odogwu pic.twitter.com/sID3Jd9Xdo
— Vibezzzz (@jideoforabuchi) March 13, 2021
Odogwu! Burna boy got the Grammy, congratulations!!. He is definitely twice as tall.❤
— sophia (@90sSophie) March 14, 2021
“Tell odogwu say we like to party” Come grammy afterparty if your blockus get weight.
— (@hollowcuss) March 14, 2021
Congratulations to Odogwu @burnaboy in advance #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/hTTVMnQ3Kq
— TundeOfAllTrades #TOAT ♚ (@melotreaah) March 14, 2021
Undoubtedly the most consistent artist in Africa in the Last 5 years!!!
Like him or hate him, Burna Boy is the African Giant. Well deserved award!!!
ODOGWU
— Chemical Brother (@chemicalbrodar) March 14, 2021
Burna Boy will forever be my goat.
ODOGWU ✊
— Mod (@CFCMod_) March 14, 2021
Congratulations @Burnaboy and @Wizkidayo!#GRAMMYs #NigeriaToTheWorld https://t.co/fRRmy4M0br
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 14, 2021
Congrats @BurnaBoy! #Grammys pic.twitter.com/PchFxikg5Z
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 14, 2021
A powerful #GRAMMYs acceptance speech from @burnaboy, who just won a GRAMMY for Best Global Music Album.
Full winners list: https://t.co/JGlsnHnruB pic.twitter.com/PGfZxlIVfq
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021