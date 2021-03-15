GRAMMYs: Nigerians Salute Burna Boy, ‘True African Giant, Twice As Tall’

Afro-fusion superstar Burna Boy emerged winner of a Grammy on Sunday for his Album ‘Twice As Tall’, and that win might be the stamp that affirms his authority as an African Giant of music.

The afrobeat singer who won his first-ever Grammy for the Best World Music Album, beat other strong contenders, Antibalas, Bebel Gilberto, Anoushka Shankar, and Tinariwen to secure the top spot.

Burnaboy’s fifth studio album which was released in August 2020, earned him the coveted Grammy Statuette and sent tongues on fire all over Nigeria, Africa, and the world at large.

For many Nigerians on social media, especially Twitter, Burna Boy’s latest achievement seals him as a legend and perhaps one of the greatest of all times.

Below are the reactions that trailed the announcement of Burna’s win at the 63rd Grammy Award Ceremony.

Now I understand why Burna Dey call himself African Giant, Odogwu, Twice As Tall… All the names fit am true true — Peng Man ⚡️ (@pengmanmodel) March 14, 2021

We’re all Nigerians and africans stop comparing and dragging Burna boy, Wizkid & Davido, these artists are putting the country’s name on the world map, the least you’ll can do is clap and support them. we winning Gaints, 30BG, FC#GRAMMYs #BurnaboyxGrammys #davIdo — King mario (@mario_flamez) March 14, 2021

Nigeria Afrobeats stars Burna Boy and Wizkid have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé; Brown Skin Girl, Congratulations@burnaboy @wizkidayo — Ego (@eggsnikas) March 14, 2021

Grammy Award Winner @burnaboy with his acceptance speech at the 63rd @GRAMMYAwards as the winner for the Best Global Music Album Of The Year. #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYS2021 #SintimMedia pic.twitter.com/CIvQIlnP5o — 89Buzz (@macshat1_89) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to BURNA BOY for winning best global music album ❤️#GRAMMYs — Rema and Ravers (@AllforRavers) March 14, 2021

The Grammy category Burna Boy won in is a BIG one, “Best Global Music Album”

Do am if e easy #GRAMMYS — D1 DYNASTY (@the_dynastyy) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to Burna Boy on winning the Best Global Music Album award for ‘TWICE AS TALL’ @burnaboy ✨ #GRAMMYs Odogwuuuuuuu! pic.twitter.com/F4KGXmvYyw — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) March 14, 2021

This moment will forever live rent free in my head! I’m so happy man!!!! Congratulations Burna Boy (@burnaboy) on winning the Best Global Music Album – ‘TWICE AS TALL’ ✨ #GRAMMYs

African Giant now World Giant pic.twitter.com/az46nFvKnM — B h a d o o s k y (@BhadmusAkeem) March 14, 2021

Congratulations Burna @burnaboy for winninging the #GRAMMYs Best Global Music Album .. you’re now truly Twice as Tall , African Giant and Odogwu and E Choke

NAIJA TO THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/iyq9kwdlbI — Alex VI (@ViyVigo) March 14, 2021

Spoke it into existence and backed it up with hard work, well deserved Odogwu. Congratulations — Buchi ✨ (@IGTrippy) March 14, 2021

Congratulations . More wins. When you are good, you are good. This is the first of many to come if you believe — Mark Ayuba Ulea (@Maacten) March 14, 2021

Step on them pic.twitter.com/fPKWdgFpKJ — Omo Kogi (Yagba) (@Oladapomikky) March 14, 2021

Congratulations bro, I was waiting for this day. It has come…more wins, more music. Cruise on! — akanimo ekong (@akanimoekong) March 14, 2021

Congratulations to an AFRICAN GIANT who is TWICE AS TALL ..@burnaboy pic.twitter.com/4NDkwNY5vX — Eazy Art (@eazyart__) March 14, 2021

Shebi I Tell You … pic.twitter.com/HTanKwsYvN — OLamide (@OLAMlDE_YBNL) March 14, 2021

I was watching yr performance n i thought of how far u have come, thank God for crowning ur effort with this #GRAMMYs congrats Burna. Here comes the african giant!!! — Dr Toolz (@toolzbeib) March 14, 2021

Correct planing boss just for you congratulations

More Grace pic.twitter.com/Zzweo4DW1A — Michaelmecury✏ (@mecuryart) March 14, 2021

We just won a Grammy — Jae5 (@JAE5_) March 14, 2021

YASSSSS!!!!! BURNAAAA!!!! — AG BABY (@adekunleGOLD) March 14, 2021

@burnaboy We did it.!!!! Simple African Boys On a Mission. A luta Continua. See you soon. #SavageLevel SL — Savara Mudigi© (@savarafrica) March 14, 2021

Congratulations @burnaboy ! Such a huge huge moment for African music. — iLLBLISS OGA BOSS (@illBlissGoretti) March 14, 2021

Congratulations on the grammy G @burnaboy you for sure a true Inspiration to this generation of Africans. #TWICEASTALL — Big Klef (@bigklef) March 14, 2021

I can’t describe how I feel rn

❤️❤️

My king

Congratulations

To the African Giant, Twice as Tall

Been waiting for this since 2012

Odogwu!!! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/I3BsMelNQx — No 1. Burna Stan in FUTA (@prfera_wg) March 14, 2021

Burna Boy really got himself / his album to the #Grammys twice in two years without any gumbody.

Just Hardwork and Vibes

Odogwu pic.twitter.com/sID3Jd9Xdo — Vibezzzz (@jideoforabuchi) March 13, 2021

Odogwu! Burna boy got the Grammy, congratulations!!. He is definitely twice as tall.❤ — sophia (@90sSophie) March 14, 2021

“Tell odogwu say we like to party” Come grammy afterparty if your blockus get weight. — (@hollowcuss) March 14, 2021

Undoubtedly the most consistent artist in Africa in the Last 5 years!!!

Like him or hate him, Burna Boy is the African Giant. Well deserved award!!! ODOGWU — Chemical Brother (@chemicalbrodar) March 14, 2021

Burna Boy will forever be my goat. ODOGWU ✊ — Mod (@CFCMod_) March 14, 2021