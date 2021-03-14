Wizkid Wins Grammy With Beyonce’s Collaboration

Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun has won his first-ever Grammy Award.

The Nigerian superstar won his first-ever Grammy Award for his collaboration with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on the song “Brown Skin Girl”.

This was announced at the Premiere Ceremony of the 63rd GRAMMY Awards.

The song ‘Brown Skin Girl’ comes off the 2019 album, ‘The Lion King’.

This win which also marks the first Grammy Award for Beyoncé’s daughter will be shared with Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

According to the official Grammy website, the Best Music Video award is given to the artist, video director, and video producer.

Their video bested fellow nominees Future with Drake, Anderson Paak, Harry Styles, and Woodkid.

