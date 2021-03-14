Advertisement
Burna Boy Wins Grammy Award For Twice As Tall
Afrobeat superstar Burna Boy has added a Grammy to his growing list of accomplishments.
After being nominated and losing to Angelique Kidjo for the 2020 edition of the Grammy, the Nigerian singer and songwriter has made a bigger comeback in the 2021 installment of the awards.
The singer won the Best Global Music Album category for his latest body of work, ‘Twice As Tall’.
This marks their first career GRAMMY win. They are the first winner of the recently renamed category, formerly known as Best World Music Album.
He beats American, Brooklyn-based afrobeat band Antibalas; a group of Tuareg musicians, Tinariwen; British-Indian composer, Anoushka Shankar and Brazilian-American singer, Bebel Gilberto.
The self-acclaimed African Giant’s win makes it the second time a Nigerian would be returning home with the Grammy plaque.
Sikiru Adepoju is the only Nigerian to have won a Grammy. He won it in 2009 with the “Global Drum Project” a collaborative album with Mickey Hart, Zakir Hussain, and Giovanni Hidalgo.
The news of Burna’s victory has fans gyrating all over social media, with many saying that the Afro-Fusion star has now placed Nigeria back on the world’s music map.
READ ALSO: Wizkid Wins Grammy With Beyonce’s Collaboration
Congrats Best Global Music Album winner – ‘TWICE AS TALL’ @burnaboy ✨ #GRAMMYs
WATCH NOW ⬇️––#GRAMMYPremiere https://t.co/RxyLdKiyPX pic.twitter.com/gcaxipXkgK
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 14, 2021
#grammys https://t.co/0tdayy7vzv
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 14, 2021
Congratulations @burnaboy ✊🏽🎉🍾 https://t.co/HVl676aGf9
— Femi Anikulapo-Kuti (@Femiakuti) March 14, 2021
Congrats, Burna, on bringing home the #GRAMMYs. Proudly Nigerian. @burnaboy
— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) March 14, 2021
#TWICEASTALL pic.twitter.com/qfaV1IYE6k
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) March 14, 2021
GRAMMY IN THE BAG!!!!
Congratulations to our Shine Shine Bobo @burnaboy for an incredible achievement. Congratulations for making history!#Grammys2021#ShineShineBobo pic.twitter.com/m88xwTkK3L
— Star Lager Beer (@Star_NG) March 14, 2021