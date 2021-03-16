Alleged Fraud: JAMB Parades Own Staff For Extorting Admission Seekers

Two staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Andy Okoro and Gambo Abba have been arrested for extorting money from Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates with the promise to help them secure university admission.

Okoro, a level 12 officer in Delta State JAMB’s office, was said to have collected ₦500,000 from four candidates’ parents, out of which he paid ₦180,000 to a colleague, Gambo, to help facilitate their admission.

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said the bubble burst when one of the parents in Delta State petitioned JAMB on Okoro’s activities, a move that prompted the Board to launch an investigation into the issue.

Professor Oloyede expressed surprise that the affected staff defied the Board’s zero tolerance for corruption as he vowed to ensure they face the full wrath of the law.

He insisted that anybody who engages in sharp practices, no matter who the person is, shall not be protected by the Board because the Board has zero-tolerance for corruption.

Professor Oloyede, therefore, called on parents and candidates not to allow anyone to collect money from them in the guise of helping them secure admission to their chosen institution, as the system is now fully automated.

The JAMB Registrar adds that “What is happening now is that people know those that will be admitted, because they know by the automation this person could be admitted, and they now go and be extorting the parents of those that have already been slated for admission.

“We need to let the public know that there is no halfway to admission. Nobody should bribe or give any amount to anybody whether they are JAMB staff or they are not JAMB staff. Anybody who solicit money from any parent, the parent should inform the Board.”

Meanwhile, Bayo Olajide, a tutorial center operator in Koroduma, Nasarawa State, has landed in trouble for collecting N6,500 registration fees from would-be UTME candidates.

Bayo was said to have engaged in the act even when JAMB was yet to commence sales of form for the 2021 exercise.

“He has been collecting money from candidates in the name of 2021 UTME registration, and you all know we have not commenced the registration.

“He was arrested and when asked, he claimed he is a tutorial person, that he has been teaching candidates for the exam, but the tragedy of the story was that he was not even qualified to sit for the exam,” JAMB’s Head of Media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, said.

Bayo, who revealed that his highest academic qualification was” O Level”, admitted receiving money from only one person.