Police Officer Shot During Ekiti Bye-Election Dies

The Police sergeant, Bukola Olawoye, who was shot during the House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 is dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Sunday Abutu, confirmed the death of the officer to Channels Television.

The officer died on Monday evening at Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido-Ekiti.

Abutu added that the officer was shot by a group of thugs that invaded ward 7, Unit 7 during the election which was held on Saturday, March 20.

“The Ekiti State Police Command, with the deepest sorrow, announces the death of W/SGT OLAWOYE BUKOLA who was shot by a group of thugs that invaded ward 7, Unit 7 during the recent Ekiti East House of Assembly Bye-Election.

“She died at about 1800hrs today (Monday) being 22/03/2021 at FMC, Ido-Ekiti, after fighting for her life for days,” the police spokesperson said in the statement issued on Monday.

It also added that the suspects who committed the heinous crime have all been charged to court.

The House of Assembly bye-election for Ekiti East Constituency 1 was held on Saturday, March 23 to fill the vacant seat following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi.

The violence that greeted the poll forced the electoral umpire to suspend the election indefinitely.

The Governor of the State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in reaction, condemned the violence and ordered the Police commissioner to arrest all culprits and ensure their prosecution.