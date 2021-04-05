National Sports Festival: Obaseki Receives Torch Of Unity

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki on Sunday received the Torch of Unity for 20th National Sports Festival at the Government House in Benin City.

The Governor received the torch from the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, represented by the Ministry’s South-South Director of Sports, Peter Nelson.

The governor who announced this on his official Twitter handle said Edo State is hosting not to make money but as patriotic Nigerians.

He added that the festival is important enough to encourage youths and get them to do one of what they know how to do best, which is sports.

“We are hosting, not to make money, but as patriotic Nigerians: We need to do things to heal the land as we have passed through a terrible year.

“Despite what we have gone through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; in spite of our challenges as a country, we see hope in our young people.

“We also want to make a statement that we have not been overcome by this pandemic. Despite the pandemic, we must continue to do the things we need to do to keep life going.

“For us as a country, we have come to stay as one united, indivisible entity. We have our challenges, but I see this festival as a stepping stone. We would go through this stage and get out stronger and better,” he said.

He added that, more than ever before, Nigerians need to come together at this time. This is why our administration decided to hold the 20th NSF in Benin City. We are happy to receive this torch and promise to keep it alive and pass it on to the state which will host the 21st NSF.

Obaseki later passed the torch to the Deputy Governor and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Philip Shaibu, for onward transmission to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, the main venue of the festival.