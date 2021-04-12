Advertisement

South Africa’s Ramaphosa Calls For African-Made COVID-19 Vaccines

Channels Television  
Updated April 12, 2021
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) conducts a media briefing at the end of a meeting with various business leaders and political party leaders on matters relating to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Phill Magakoe / AFP
In this file photo taken on March 22, 2020 South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (C) conducts a media briefing at the end of a meeting with various business leaders and political party leaders on matters relating to the COVID-19 outbreak at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. Phill Magakoe / AFP

 

Africa needs the skills and capacity to manufacture its own vaccines, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday, as the continent lags other global regions in inoculating against Covid-19.

With only around two percent of the world’s total number of shots so far administered, “Africa needs to harness its own continental capabilities and identify opportunities for collaboration across… countries,” Ramaphosa told a conference on vaccine production organised by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

He said other countries outside the continent “could offer technological expertise, financing and investment”, suggesting India and Brazil could help with guidance on how they have developed their own generic pharmaceutical industries.

“We will also need capacity-building in the form of skills and knowledge transfer to ensure we can sustain local manufacturing,” Ramaphosa added.

Africa has been the region least affected by the pandemic, with 4.35 million cases and 115,000 deaths among an overall population of 1.2 billion, according to the latest figures from Africa CDC.

READ ALSO: DR Congo Starts Countdown To End Of Ebola Outbreak

But its slow pace of vaccinations has been blamed on inadequate supplies, lack of financing and logistical problems.

File photo: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the crowd gathered at the Miki Yili Stadium, ahead of the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Freedom Day, in Makhanda, Eastern Cape Province on April 27, 2019.  Michele Spatari / AFP

 

Ramaphosa, whose country is Africa’s worst hit by the pandemic, recently criticised developed countries for hogging vaccines, warning “vaccine apartheid must come to an end”.

Also speaking at Monday’s conference, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame said that “vaccine equity” could not be guaranteed by “goodwill alone”.

“Africa needs to and should be capable of producing its own vaccines and medical products,” Kagame told attendees.

AFP



More on Africa

Angolan Ex-Minister Jailed For 14 Years For Embezzlement

Guinea Jails Opposition Figure For ‘Insurrection’

34 Migrants Dead After Boat Capsized Off Djibouti

Ballot Counting Underway After Tense Election In Benin Republic

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV