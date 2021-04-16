NCoS Reveals Identities Of More Fleeing Inmates In Imo

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed the identities of more inmates who escaped from the Owerri Custodial Centre in the Imo State capital.

In a series of tweets on Friday, correctional authorities released pictures of scores of male and female inmates who have been declared wanted.

The recent posts by the NCoS followed similar tweets in which authorities revealed the identities of scores of the fleeing inmates.

They escaped from the custodial centre on April 5 as a result of an attack on the facility by gunmen in the south-eastern state.

The gunmen, who also attacked the Police Command Headquarters in the state, carried out very early in the morning.

Following the incident, the NCoS put the figure of inmates who fled the correctional facility at 1,844.

They, however, noted that six of the fleeing inmates voluntarily returned to the facility while 35 others refused to escape from custody during the incident.

See some of the latest pictures released by the correctional authorities below:

