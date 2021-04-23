Boko Haram Attacks New IGP’s Hometown In Yobe

Boko Haram terrorists reportedly attacked Geidam local government area of Yobe State on Friday, Channels Television can report.

Geidam is the hometown of the acting Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Alkali Baba.

According to sources, a military jet has been deployed to the town to dislodge the insurgents.

Geidam previously came under attack on February 9, barely after newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Ibrahim Attahiru visited troops

Information on the number of casualties involved in Friday’s attack is yet unknown.