NDLEA Intercepts Drugs Concealed In Holy Mary Statue, Auto Spare Parts

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted illicit drugs concealed in a Holy Mary statue and auto spare parts in Lagos State.

NDLEA in a statement issued on Saturday by its spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the intercepted items were heading to Canada and the United Arab Emirate (UAE).

“The narcotics agents from the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations seized 500grammes of heroin going to Canada and hidden inside auto spare parts from one of the courier firms while 140grammes of Methamphetamine going to the Philippines and concealed inside the statue of Mary was seized in another courier company,” the statement read.

NDLEA Director of Operations and General Investigations, Adeyemi Adeofe disclosed that “3.1 kg of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside spices, and another kilogramme of cannabis going to UAE concealed inside local herbs were intercepted and seized.”

READ ALSO: Suspected IPOB Commander, Six Others Killed In Imo

Similarly, in Ondo State, the agency had in series of raids between April 6 and 20, arrested 31 suspects from whom 275.552kg of assorted illicit drugs were recovered across the state.

According to the acting Commander of the Ondo State Command, Callys Alumona, the sting operations were carried out to curb the increasing rate of drug abuse among the youths and even the elderly in Ondo State.”

“This has led to the arrest of 31 suspects, which include 24 males, and 7 females,” he said, adding that the illicit drugs seized “consist of 74.285Kgs of cannabis sativa, 267grammes of psychotropic substances; 201Kgs of skuchies (a combination of cannabis, tramadol, ethanol, and zobo), while many of the drug spots have been dismantled.”

Meanwhile, operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Command of the Agency have intercepted and seized 62.150kg of illicit drugs in Oron and Uyo areas of the state.

NDLEA Commander in the state, Obot Bassey said four suspects were arrested in the sting two operations carried out on April 22 and 23.

Reacting to the developments, NDLEA Chairman, Brig. General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), commended the officers and men of Operations and General Investigations Directorate as well as those of Ondo and Akwa Ibom states for their steadfastness and commitment to the new operational maxim of offensive action.

He charged them to stay focused and do more to rid every part of the country of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.