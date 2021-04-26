Killers Of Security Operatives In Rivers Must Be Arrested – Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed that the perpetrators of the attack on security personnel in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the State must be fished out and brought to justice.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said three of its personnel were killed in the attack which was carried out along Omagwa/Isiokpo/Elele Owerri Road in the state.

Some police officers were also reported killed in the attack.

In a statement condemning the attack, Governor Wike said there is no justification for such a heinous attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting life and property in the State.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences,” the statement signed by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri read in part.

The governor, who charged the security agencies to be vigilant, affirmed that the Government and people of Rivers State stand in solidarity with security agencies at this difficult time of this unwarranted and mindless violence.