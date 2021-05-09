Advertisement

Marseille Lose More Valuable Points

Channels Television  
Updated May 9, 2021
Marseille’s Spanish defender Alvaro Gonzalez (L) vies for the ball with Saint-Etienne’s French forward Charles Abi (R) during the French L1 football match between AS Saint-Etienne (ASSE) and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium in Saint-Etienne on May 9, 2021.
JEFF PACHOUD / AFP

 

Marseille lost more precious points in their quest for European football next season after going down to a drab 1-0 defeat by Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 action on Sunday.

Arnaud Nordin scored the decisive goal at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, latching on to a Wahbi Khazri cross at the end of the first half.

The result leaves Marseille in fifth position, equal with sixth-placed Lens on 56 points, while Rennes are two points further adrift in seventh ahead of their home match against reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday.

Only the top three qualify for Champions League next season, while the fourth-placed team is entered into the Europa League. The fifth-placed team goes into the newly-established Europa Conference League.

On Saturday Lyon moved into the Champions League places and kept their slim Ligue 1 title hopes alive as midfielder Bruno Guimaraes scored twice in a 4-1 victory over Lorient.

Leaders Lille beat Lens 3-0 on Friday, while second-placed PSG can move within a point of Lille when they travel to face Rennes on Sunday.

lp/gj



More on Sports

Bayern Eye Decade Of Dominance After Ninth Straight Bundesliga Title

Gatlin Eyes Gold At Tokyo Olympics

Man City Eye Title Glory As United Face Aston Villa

Liverpool Beat Southampton To Keep Top-Four Hopes Alive

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV