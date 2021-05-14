Gbajabiamila Not Against Southern Governors’ Calls For Restructuring – Reps

The House of Representatives has said that Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila is not opposed to the call by Southern Governors for the restructuring of the country.

Seventeen southern governors had convened on Tuesday in Asaba, the Delta State capital and had demanded for the nation’s restructuring, asking President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation and to also convene a national dialogue.

But the House via a statement issued on Friday by its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, said the Speaker and indeed the current leadership of the House has shown commitment to total review of the 1999 constitution to meet the yearning and aspiration of the Nigerian people.

“The attention of the House has been drawn to several publications on online and traditional media claiming that the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is opposed to the Southern Governors’ call for restructuring,” the statement partly read.

“The House gathers that this allegation was attributed to statements made by the Speaker at a recent interview seeking his opinion on the issue. The House states clearly and unequivocally that the publications are false and misleading.”

