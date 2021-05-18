Ogun Governor Suspends Aide Arrested For Alleged Fraud In US

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties, Abidemi Rufai.

The suspension is sequel to his arrest in the United States for alleged involvement in $350,000 unemployment fraud.

Channels Television had reported how the governor’s aide was apprehended at the John F Kennedy International Airport in New York based on a criminal complaint.

The aide’s suspension was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kunle Somorin, adding that his involvement in fraud is disturbing.

“The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States,” he said.

“In view of the gravity of these allegations, the Governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the accused appointee.

“The Governor wishes to restate his commitment to an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright Administration and will not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone.”