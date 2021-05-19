TIMELINE: How Iheanacho Became First Player To Score An EPL Goal Every Day Of The Week

Nigerian forward, Kelechi Iheanacho once again shone brightly on Tuesday (vs Chelsea) and entered the Premier League history books as the first player to score a goal in all seven days of the week in the same season.

An assertive display (2-1) from Tuchel’s men over the Foxes at Stamford Bridge strengthened Chelsea’s grip on a Champions League position.

Compatriot, Wilfred Ndidi set up the former Manchester City star in the 76th minute of the match to put some respect to the scoreline and save face against a dominant Chelsea display.

The U-17 World Cup winner has so far scored 12 goals in 15 starts for Brendan Rogers’ side, a fine form that saw him winning the Premier League Player of the Month for March 2021.

He was also in the starting lineup as Leicester City defeated the Blues in the 2021 FA Cup final on Saturday.

Here is a timeline of the goals Premier League goals scored by the Nigerian on each day of the week:

Leicester 5-0 Sheffield United (Sunday, April 14, 2021)

Iheanacho registered his first hat-trick for the Foxes with two first-half goals and a third in the 70th minute.

A strike from Ayoze Perez and an own goal from Ethan Ampadu completed the rout and consolidated Leicester’s place in the top four.

Leicester City 2-1 Crystal Palace (Monday, April 26, 2021)

He was on target in the 80th minute to seal the win for his team after Wilfried Zaha had given the Eagles an early lead in the 12th minute.

Iheanacho sparked a fightback for the Foxes with an assist for Timothy Castagne for the equalizer within five minutes of the restart, before hitting a stunner to take his tally to 14th goals in 14 games in all competitions.

Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City (Tuesday, May 19, 2021)

The East Midlands side needed a win at Stamford Bridge after coming off the back of an FA cup win on Saturday to earn a chance at playing top-flight European football next season.

However, the men from London stole the show with a convincing (2-1) victory.

As usual the Nigerian got his name on the score sheet in the 76th-minute to put some glimmer of hope which was not to be.

Burnley 1-1 Leicester City (Wednesday, March 3, 2021)

On this day, the 2015/2016 Premier League champions had their Nigerian players to thank.

Ndidi who played alongside Iheanacho in the 2013 U-17 World Cup, supplied the assist.

The forward wasted no time in leaving Burnley’s Nick Pope stunned as he finished off the ball with a sweet volley.

Leicester 3-0 West Brom (Thursday, April 22, 2021)

The 24-year-old Nigerian netted the last goal in a 3-0 thrashing of West Brom, turning a Jamie Vardy cross into the top corner in the 39th minute.

Johny Evans and Vardy had scored in the 23rd and 26th minute respectively to hand Leicester City the three points at stake.

Leicester 2-4 Newcastle United (Friday, May 7, 2021)

Although the Foxes lost the game, Senior Man took the ball from the edge of the opponent’s box, feinted, and created space for himself before slotting the ball past the Newcastle goalie, Martin Dúbravka.

Brighton 1-2 Leicester City (Saturday, March 6, 2021)

Youri Tielemans provided the assist with a bisecting pass as the striker beat Robert Sánchez to level things up for Leicester City.

Ghanaian star, Daniel Amartey then gave Rogers’ men the win with an 87th-minute strike.