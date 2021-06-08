EFCC Arrests 50 For Alleged Internet Fraudsters

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 50 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects were arrested at Alaro Sango, Agbaje Ijokoro, and Apete Aladura areas of Ibadan, Oyo State following intelligence on their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

According to a statement signed by the head of media and publicity, EFCC Ibadan zonal office, Wilson Uwujaren, 34 of the suspects already indicted by the investigation include:

Badmus Abeeb, Ibrahim Ahmed, Adeyemo Babatunde, Abdulrashid Ajagbe, Olajide Okiki Peter, Hassan Yusuf Atanda, Yusuf Olasupo Salaudeen, Bello Ahmed Bamidele, Adewale Damilola Tosin, Kolawole Yusuf Olawale, Nicholas Ferdinand, Keshiro Olanrewaju, Falana Victor Dapo, Abogunrin Emmanuel, Bosun Tomiwa Tunde, Shelter Chibundo, Banjoko Idris, and Adebayo Akorede.

Others are: Awoyinka Afeez Ayodeji, Afonja Olarenwaju, Akingbade Taofeek, Ezekiel Adekunle, Ganiyu Sodiq, Abioye Abiodun, Ogunbayo Daniel, John Timileyin, Ominiyi Daniel, Adeniyi Idris Sodiq, Joseph James, Adeyemi Segun Oluwaseun, Adeleke Rasheed, Saliu Tomiwa Rasheed, Itoro Edet Ime and Oseni Nasirudeen.

Some items used in perpetrating the crime were also recovered from them.

The law enforcement agency says the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.