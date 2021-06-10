Army Releases New Postings, Appointments Of Senior Officers

There’s been a major shake-up in the Nigerian Army following the new postings and appointments of senior officers.

The Nigerian Army released the list of the appointees in a statement signed on Thursday, by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, MM Yerima.

This, according to the statement is in line with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to have a professional Nigerian Army ready to accomplish assigned missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria.

All posting and appointments are to take effect immediately.

The shake-up comes days after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff following the death of Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru.

Those affected in the reorganisation include; Major General FO Omoigui from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai to Land Forces Simulation Centre Nigeria and appointed Director-General, Major General CG Musa from Nigerian Army Resource Centre to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai and appointed Theatre Commander, Major General OR Aiyenigba from Defence Headquarters to Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police and appointed Provost Marshal(Army) and Major General IM Jallo from Defence Space Administration to Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI and appointed Deputy Theatre Commander 1.

Others affected in the posting include; Brigadier General NU Muktar from Nigeria High Commission Islamabad to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Director of Procurement, Brigadier General O Nwachukwu from Defence Headquarters ( Director Defence Information) to Headquarters Directorate of Army Public Relations and appointed Director, Brigadier General AE Abubakar from Department of Training and Operations( Defunct) to Headquarters 22 Brigade and appointed Commander, Brigadier General KO Ukandu from Office of the Chief of Army Staff (Director Procurement) to National Defence College and appointed Directing Staff, Brigadier General IB Abubakar from Nigerian Army Armour School to Army Headquarters Department of Army Operations and appointed Deputy Director Operations, Brigadier General AM Umar from Army War College Nigeria to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Chief of Staff to the Chief of Army Staff and Brigadier General AJS Gulani from Nigerian Army Armour School to Headquarters 24 Task Force Brigade and appointed Commander.

Others are; Colonel KE Inyang from Headquarters Department of Army Logistics to Office of the Chief of Army Staff and appointed Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff, Colonel OO Braimah from Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI to Nigeria High Commission Islamabad and appointed Defence Attachee and Colonel IP Omoke from Office of the Chief of Army Staff to Defence Intelligence Agency and appointed Assistor Director Foreign Liaison/ Liaison Officer(Army).

General Yahaya urged all the affected senior officers to justify the confidence reposed on them.