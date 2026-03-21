EID-El-Fitri: Makinde Urges Improved Welfare For Troops

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called for improved welfare for troops across the country to give them a sense of belonging and encourage them to do even more to secure the country.

Makinde noted that given the sacrifices made by men and women in uniform, their welfare should be prioritised.

The governor made this call at the Chief of Army Staff Special Sallah Celebration with troops in the 2 Division Nigerian Army, held at Forward Operating Base, Igbeti, Olorunsogo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The governor appreciated the troops for what they are doing for Oyo State, stressing that their efforts have culminated in the state being one of the safest in the country.

He added that the unprecedented developments in the economy, education, health, and other sectors of the state were a result of the security and peace being enjoyed in the state.

Makinde said, “Today marks the end of Ramadan, a month of sacrifice. When we talk about who can understand what sacrifice is all about, I don’t think there’s anyone in a better position than our men and women in uniform.

“While many of us are with our families celebrating this Eid, they are here at the frontline, trying to keep the rest of us safe and secure. What more sacrifice can we have?

“I want to say thank you, especially to those of you who are working in Oyo State. You have done a lot for us, and that is why in the comity of states in Nigeria, our state is regarded as one of the safest. Thanks for your untiring effort.

“I want to say that there is nothing that can take place if we don’t have a safe and secure environment. If there’s no security, forget investments. If we don’t have security, forget anything about trade or economy; all of that will pale into insignificance. Even if we want to train our children, if we want to send them to school, we can’t do that in a state of insecurity. So, we cannot thank you enough.

“Let me say this: you are making sacrifices for us. So, your own welfare has to be prioritised. You keep us safe, and we have to make sure that your welfare is prioritised.

“This is why I have to use this opportunity to thank the Chief of Army Staff, the GOC, and the leadership of the Nigerian Army for programmes and policies they are putting in place to ensure that the welfare of our troops is looked after.

“I want to encourage you, please, keep it up.

“I want to end this short remark with a prayer. I pray that your sacrifices will never be in vain. As you are trying, giving your best to ensure that we can sleep with our two eyes closed, I pray for protection over your families wherever they may be.”

READ ALSO: Gov Eno Assures Of Power, Maritime Sector Reforms In Akwa Ibom

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, who was represented by Major General MD Shagaya, the Commander of Corps Supply and Transport, lauded the officers and men of the Division for their discipline, resilience, and commitment, which have resulted in improved security in the area.

He also appreciated the sacrifices of those who paid the ultimate price to keep the nation secure.

He equally acknowledged the support of the state government, saying this had contributed to the success recorded by the Division.

Speaking in a similar vein, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, appreciated Governor Makinde for his administration’s support towards the Army over the past seven years.

He also lauded the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waheed Shaibu, noting that the luncheon was one of the avenues created to boost the morale of the troops.

The event was attended by the Garrison Commander, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General AS Bugaje, and other top military officers, the Senior Executive Assistant (General Duties) to Oyo State Governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, and the Chairman/Director-General, Oyo State Mineral Development Agency, Honourable Abiodun Oni.

The Onigbeti of Igbeti, His Royal Majesty Oba Bashir Olalekan Siyanbola IV; the Asiwaju of Igbeti, Chief Jacob Adetoro; local government chairmen, religious leaders, and other dignitaries also graced the event.