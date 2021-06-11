Avoid June 12 Protests, US Advises Citizens

The United States Mission in Nigeria on Friday advised its citizens to keep away from planned protests across Nigeria on June 12.

Several groups have announced their intentions to protest on June 12, which has been designated as Democracy Day.

In an advisory targeted at US citizens, the Mission said “Police presence and response can be expected nationwide, including in Abuja where government events are scheduled to celebrate the national holiday and in Lagos where simultaneous protests are planned.

“The likely locations for the protests in Abuja will be at Unity Fountain (Hilton Hotel area), Wuse, Berger Roundabout, Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Airport Road, and British Circle. In Lagos, the likely locations for protests will be Lekki Toll Gate and Gani Fawehinmi Park. Calls for the protests suggest they may begin as early as 07:00 a.m.”

The advisory added that citizens should “avoid the areas of the demonstrations, exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests, monitor local media for updates, and keep a low profile.”

Earlier on Friday, the National Association of Nigerian Students said it had suspended its planned June 12 protest, citing concerns of the safety of the protesters and the fear of a possible hijack by politicians.