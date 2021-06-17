Advertisement

Brazilian Superstar Neymar To Miss Tokyo Olympics

Channels Television  
Updated June 17, 2021
File photo: Brazil’s Neymar celebrates after scoring against Peru during their 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match at the National Stadium in Lima, on October 13, 2020, amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Paolo AGUILAR / POOL / AFP)

 

Paris Saint Germain striker Neymar, the world’s most expensive footballer, will not play for Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, but veteran Daniel Alves did make the squad announced Thursday.

Neymar’s PSG teammate Marquinhos, who also landed a gold medal in Rio five years ago, is another name not on coach Andre Jardine’s list.

Former Barcelona star Alves, now with Sao Paulo, missed the ongoing Copa America owing to a knee injury.

READ ALSO: Christian Eriksen: Denmark Midfielder To Have Defibrillator Implanted Following Cardiac Arrest

Jardine is hoping his experienced defender will be fit in time to take on 2016 beaten finalists Germany on July 22.

Two French-based players who will compete in Japan are Bruno Guimaraes of Lyon and Marseille new signing Gerson.

AFP



More on Sports

Parma Resign Buffon 20 Years After He Left The Club For Juventus

Gattuso Quits As Fiorentina Coach Three Weeks After Appointment

Tearful Ramos Says He Wanted To Stay At Real Madrid

Nigeria Hopes To Seal Olympics Qualification At Lagos Invitational Relays

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV