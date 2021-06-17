Police Crack Down On Syndicate Vandalising Rail Tracks

The police have cracked down on a criminal syndicate engaged in vandalising rail tracks across the North-West and North-Central.

The suspects Idris Lawal, 42, Abdullahi Musa, 29, and Usman Umar, 22, were arrested following a coordinated intelligence-driven special operation on May 27, the police said in a statement signed by spokesman Frank Mba.

Their operation was uncovered after the police raided a warehouse in Gboko LGA of Benue State.

Inside the warehouse, the police discovered different vandalized rail equipment, stolen rail installation racks, weld-shear, rail puller, other rail accessories and consumables.

Further investigations by the Police team led to the interception of three (3) heavy-load trucks along Ikom-Ibom junction in Cross Rivers State.

The trucks were fully loaded with vandalized rail items transported from the warehouse.

The police said they are still investigating where the truck was headed, “the targeted criminal receivers, end-users and other suspects complicit in the crime.”

Read the full police statement below: